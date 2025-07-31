TORONTO - Alex Michelsen of the United States upset third-seeded Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in the third round of men's singles at the National Bank Open on Thursday.

Michelsen, the tournament's 26th seed, earned a 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 victory over the Italian to reach the round of 16.

Montreal's Gabriel Diallo is the only Canadian remaining in men's singles in Toronto.

The 23-year-old's third-round opponent Friday is second seed Taylor Fritz of the United States, but Diallo and Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., were scheduled to play a first-round men's doubles match Thursday against Michelsen and Francis Tiafoe of the U.S.

Russia's Karen Khachanov, the 11th seed, and No. 14 Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina also advanced with wins Thursday.

Khachanov scored a 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-1 victory over Emilio Nava of the U.S., while Cerundolo prevailed 6-3, 6-4 over countryman Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2025.