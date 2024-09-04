TORONTO — Alexis Galarneau will replace Milos Raonic on the Canadian team at next week's Davis Cup group stage in Manchester, England.

Tennis Canada says Raonic is unable to play due to a broken toe.

Galarneau, the world No. 220 from Laval, Que., joins a lineup that includes Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., Montreal's Gabriel Diallo and Vasek Pospisil of Vernon, B.C.

Galarneau made his Davis Cup debut in 2022 and won two singles and two doubles rubbers last year as Canada secured a spot in the Final 8.

Canada will open Group D play in Manchester against Argentina on Tuesday. Canada will play Finland on Sept. 12 and host Great Britain on Sept. 15.

Canada won its lone Davis Cup title in 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2024.