MONTREAL - Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., will meet Fabian Marozsan to open Canada’s Davis Cup tie against Hungary on Saturday.

The draw for the best-of-five first-round qualifier took place Friday at IGA Stadium.

Montreal’s Gabriel Diallo, Canada’s top singles player this weekend at No. 85, drew Marton Fucsovics in Saturday’s second match.

Vasek Pospisil of Vernon, B.C., and Liam Draxl of Newmarket, Ont., are scheduled to take on Marozsan and Mate Valkusz in Sunday’s doubles match.

Top Canadians Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov will not participate in the tie. The 53rd-ranked Shapovalov withdrew from the event last week, citing a back injury.

Canada is ranked third in the Davis Cup standings, while Hungary is 22nd. It's the first-ever meeting between the two countries at the men's team tennis tournament.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2025.