Andreescu, Auger-Aliassime and Fernandez headline Canada's Olympic tennis team

Tennis Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee announced their roster for Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Thursday.

The designations are as follows:

Bianca Andreescu (Mississauga, Ont.) – Women’s Singles

Félix Auger-Aliassime (Montreal, Que.) – Men’s Singles, Men’s Doubles

Gabriela Dabrowski (Ottawa, Ont.) – Women’s Doubles

Leylah Annie Fernandez (Laval, Que.) – Women’s Singles, Women’s Doubles

Milos Raonic (Thornhill, Ont.) – Men’s Singles, Men’s Doubles

More details to follow.