ATP on TSN: National Broadcast Schedule

Chengdu Open - Chengdu, China Round Date Time (ET) Network Early Round Coverage - Day 1 Wednesday, September 20, 2023 1am TSN+ Early Round Coverage - Day 2 Thursday, September 21, 2023 1am TSN+ Early Round Coverage - Day 3 Friday, September 22, 2023 1am TSN+ Early Round Coverage - Day 4 Saturday, September 23, 2023 1am TSN+ Quarterfinals Sunday, September 24, 2023 1am TSN+ Semifinals Monday, September 25, 2023 5:30am TSN+ Final Tuesday, September 26, 2023 7:30am TSN+

2023 Laver Cup - Vancouver Date Time (ET) Event TSN Network Thursday, September 21, 2023 10pm Line Up Show TSN2 Friday, September 22, 2023 3:30pm Day 1 - Afternoon Session TSN4 Friday, September 22, 2023 10pm Day 1 - Evening Session TSN4 Saturday, September 23, 2023 4pm Day 2 - Afternoon Session TSN1 Saturday, September 23, 2023 10:30pm Day 2 - Evening Session TSN1 Sunday, September 24, 2023 3pm Day 3 - Final Session TSN1

Zhuhai Championships - Zhuhai, China Round Date Time (ET) Network Early Round Coverage - Day 1 Wednesday, September 20, 2023 2am TSN+ Early Round Coverage - Day 2 Thursday, September 21, 2023 1am TSN+ Early Round Coverage - Day 3 Friday, September 22, 2023 1am TSN+ Early Round Coverage - Day 4 Saturday, September 23, 2023 1am TSN+ Quarterfinals Sunday, September 24, 2023 1am TSN+ Semifinals Monday, September 25, 2023 5:30am TSN+ Final Tuesday, September 26, 2023 7:30am TSN+

Astana Open - Astana, Kazakhstan Round Date Time (ET) Network Early Round Coverage - Day 1 Wednesday, September 27, 2023 4:30am TSN+ Early Round Coverage - Day 2 Thursday, September 28, 2023 2am TSN+ Early Round Coverage - Day 3 Friday, September 29, 2023 2am TSN+ Early Round Coverage - Day 4 Saturday, September 30, 2023 2am TSN+ Quarterfinals Sunday, October 1, 2023 2am TSN+ Semifinals Monday, October 2, 2023 5:30am TSN+ Final Tuesday, October 3, 2023 5:30am TSN+

China Open - Beijing, China Round Date Time (ET) Network Early Round Coverage - Day 1 Thursday, September 28, 2023 12:30am TSN Early Round Coverage - Day 1 (Diamond Court) Thursday, September 28, 2023 12:30am TSN+ Early Round Coverage - Day 1 (Lotus Court) Thursday, September 28, 2023 12:30am TSN+ Early Round Coverage - Day 2 Friday, September 29, 2023 12:30am TSN Early Round Coverage - Day 2 (Diamond Court) Friday, September 29, 2023 12:30am TSN+ Early Round Coverage - Day 2 (Lotus Court) Friday, September 29, 2023 12:30am TSN+ Early Round Coverage - Day 2 (Brad Drewett) Friday, September 29, 2023 12:30am TSN+ Early Round Coverage - Day 3 Saturday, September 30, 2023 12:30am TSN Early Round Coverage - Day 3 Saturday, September 30, 2023 9:30am TSN Early Round Coverage - Day 3 (Diamond Court) Saturday, September 30, 2023 12:30am TSN+ Early Round Coverage - Day 3 (Lotus Court) Saturday, September 30, 2023 2am TSN+ Round of 16 Sunday, October 1, 2023 12:30am TSN Round of 16 (Diamond Court) Sunday, October 1, 2023 2:30am TSN+ Round of 16 (Lotus Court) Sunday, October 1, 2023 12:30am TSN+ Quarterfinals Monday, October 2, 2023 12:30am TSN Quarterfinals Monday, October 2, 2023 7am TSN Quarterfinals (Diamond Court) Monday, October 2, 2023 12:30am TSN+ Quarterfinals (Lotus Court) Monday, October 2, 2023 7am TSN+ Semifinals Tuesday, October 3, 2023 4:30am TSN Semifinals Tuesday, October 3, 2023 7:30am TSN Final Wednesday, October 4, 2023 7:30am TSN

Rolex Shanghai Masters - Shanghai, China Round Date Time (ET) Network Early Round Coverage - Day 1 Wednesday, October 4, 2023 12:30am TSN Early Round Coverage - Day 1 (Stadium) Wednesday, October 4, 2023 12:30am TSN+ Early Round Coverage - Day 1 (Court 2) Wednesday, October 4, 2023 12:30am TSN+ Early Round Coverage - Day 1 (Grandstand) Wednesday, October 4, 2023 12:30am TSN+ Early Round Coverage - Day 1 (Court 4) Wednesday, October 4, 2023 12:30am TSN+ Early Round Coverage - Day 2 Thursday, October 5, 2023 12:30am TSN Early Round Coverage - Day 2 (Stadium) Thursday, October 5, 2023 12:30am TSN+ Early Round Coverage - Day 2 (Court 2) Thursday, October 5, 2023 12:30am TSN+ Early Round Coverage - Day 2 (Grandstand) Thursday, October 5, 2023 12:30am TSN+ Early Round Coverage - Day 2 (Court 4) Thursday, October 5, 2023 12:30am TSN+ Early Round Coverage - Day 3 Friday, October 6, 2023 12:30am TSN Early Round Coverage - Day 3 (Stadium) Friday, October 6, 2023 12:30am TSN+ Early Round Coverage - Day 3 (Court 2) Friday, October 6, 2023 12:30am TSN+ Early Round Coverage - Day 3 (Grandstand) Friday, October 6, 2023 12:30am TSN+ Early Round Coverage - Day 3 (Court 4) Friday, October 6, 2023 12:30am TSN+ Early Round Coverage - Day 3 (Court 7) Friday, October 6, 2023 12:30am TSN+ Early Round Coverage - Day 4 Saturday, October 7, 2023 12:30am TSN Early Round Coverage - Day 4 (Stadium) Saturday, October 7, 2023 12:30am TSN+ Early Round Coverage - Day 4 (Court 2) Saturday, October 7, 2023 12:30am TSN+ Early Round Coverage - Day 4 (Grandstand) Saturday, October 7, 2023 12:30am TSN+ Early Round Coverage - Day 4 (Court 4) Saturday, October 7, 2023 12:30am TSN+ Early Round Coverage - Day 4 (Court 7) Saturday, October 7, 2023 12:30am TSN+ Early Round Coverage - Day 5 Sunday, October 8, 2023 12:30am TSN Early Round Coverage - Day 5 (Stadium) Sunday, October 8, 2023 12:30am TSN+ Early Round Coverage - Day 5 (Court 2) Sunday, October 8, 2023 12:30am TSN+ Early Round Coverage - Day 6 Monday, October 9, 2023 12:30am TSN Early Round Coverage - Day 6 (Stadium) Monday, October 9, 2023 12:30am TSN+ Early Round Coverage - Day 6 (Court 2) Monday, October 9, 2023 12:30am TSN+ Round of 16 Tuesday, October 10, 2023 12:30am TSN Round of 16 Tuesday, October 10, 2023 6:30am TSN Round of 16 Wednesday, October 11, 2023 12:30am TSN Round of 16 Wednesday, October 11, 2023 6:30am TSN Quarterfinals Thursday, October 12, 2023 3am TSN Quarterfinals Thursday, October 12, 2023 6:30am TSN Quarterfinals Friday, October 13, 2023 4:30am TSN Quarterfinals Friday, October 13, 2023 8am TSN Doubles Semifinals Friday, October 13, 2023 2am TSN+ Semifinals Saturday, October 14, 2023 4:30am TSN Semifinals Saturday, October 14, 2023 8am TSN Doubles Semifinals Saturday, October 14, 2023 2am TSN+ Final Sunday, October 15, 2023 4:30am TSN Doubles Final Sunday, October 15, 2023 2am TSN+

Schedule subject to change