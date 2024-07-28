Auger-Aliassime, Andreescu victorious in first tennis singles round

PARIS — Canadian tennis players Felix Auger-Aliassime and Bianca Andreescu started off Sunday’s matches at the Paris Olympics with straight-set victories after having their matches rescheduled from Saturday due to the rain.

Auger-Aliassime defeated American player Marcos Giron 6-1, 6-4 in the first round of the men’s singles competition.

The 23-year-old from Montreal made his Olympic debut in Tokyo

Meanwhile, Canada’s Bianca Andreescu defeated Denmark’s Clara Tauson 6-2, 6-3 in the first round of women’s singles.

The 24-year-old from Mississauga, Ontario is competing in the Olympics for the first time after injuries forced her to pull out of the Tokyo Games.

A slate of tennis matches Saturday were rescheduled to Sunday after rain dampened prospects for open-air playing.

Later Sunday, Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., is scheduled to play in women's singles and doubles with Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski, while veteran Milos Raonic is in men's singles action.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2024.