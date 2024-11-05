TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu has withdrawn from Canada's team in the Billie Jean King Cup finals.

Tennis Canada said in a release that Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., is focusing on her health after she battled injuries throughout the season.

She returned from a nine-month absence due to a back injury at this year's French Open before taking more time off following a first-round exit at the U.S. Open, where she was champion in 2019.

She recently returned to play two events in Japan in October, reaching the quarterfinals of the Toray Pan Pacific Open.

Leylah Fernandez (Laval, Que.), Rebecca Marino (Vancouver), Gabriela Dabrowski (Ottawa), and Marina Stakusic (Mississauga) will form the Canadian team at the Billie Jean King Cup finals, which start later this month in Malaga, Spain.

Canada is looking to become the first team since Czechia in 2016 to defend its world title, starting with a quarterfinal clash against the winner of Britain and Germany on November 17.

