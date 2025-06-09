PARIS (AP) — Loïs Boisson, the revelation of the French Open, has rocketed 296 places up the WTA rankings after her fairy-tale run at Roland-Garros.

The Frenchwoman, who was 361st before making it to the semifinals at the clay-court Grand Slam last week, jumped to 65th in the latest edition of the rankings published Monday.

Coco Gauff defeated Boisson in the semifinals en route to her first French Open title. There was no change at the top of the rankings, with Aryna Sabalenka leading the pack ahead of Gauff and her fellow American Jessica Pegula.

Sabalenka lost to Gauff in the Roland-Garros final.

A wild-card entry in Paris, Boisson upset the third-seeded Pegula to reach the quarterfinals, then defeated sixth-ranked Mirra Andreeva before Gauff ended her unexpected run.

Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., remains the top-ranked Canadian on the WTA Tour at No. 30, down three spots from last week. Toronto’s Victoria Mboko, who reached the third round in Paris, climbed 29 places to 91st.

After retaining his title on Sunday in the longest ever final at Roland-Garros against top-ranked Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz remained in second spot in the men's ATP rankings behind his Italian rival.

Despite the loss, Sinner increased his lead to 2,030 points because Alcaraz, as the defending champion, was unable to add any points. Sinner gained 500 points by reaching the final, having lost in the semifinals last year.

Third-ranked Alexander Zverev dropped 900 points after his loss to Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals. Djokovic moved up to fifth place behind fourth-ranked Jack Draper.

Montreal's Félix Auger-Aliassime slipped two spots to No. 29, while Denis Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved up one to 30th. Montreal’s Gabriel Diallo dropped one spot to No. 55.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis