Canada advances to Davis Cup quarterfinals after undefeated run through group stage

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom — Canada's top male tennis players have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup.

The Canadians defeated the United Kingdom 2-1 on Sunday to win the final tie of the international tennis tournament's group stage.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., routed Daniel Evans 6-0, 7-5 in the day's opening singles match before Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime held off Jack Draper 7-6 (8), 7-5.

Henry Patten and Neal Skupski beat Montreal's Gabriel Diallo and Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., 7-5, 6-4 in the doubles match but the tie's result was already decided.

Canada emerged from the group stage undefeated, having also beat Argentina 2-1 on Tuesday and Finland 3-0 on Thursday.

Canada and Argentina advanced from Group D. Finland and the U.K. were eliminated.

Four groups have been playing in four cities to qualify for the eight-team Finals in Malaga, Spain, in November. The top two in each four-team group advance.

It is Canada's fifth consecutive appearance in the Davis Cup Finals, having won its only title in 2022. The Canadians defeated South Korea 3-1 in February's Davis Cup qualifiers in Montreal to reach the group stage of the finals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2024.