Canada hosts Davis Cup tie against Israel in Halifax

TORONTO - Halifax will host a Davis Cup World Group I tie between Canada and Israel on Sept. 12-13, Tennis Canada announced Thursday.

The tie at Scotiabank Centre will determine which country advances to the 2026 Davis Cup Qualifiers.

Canada was relegated to World Group I after a 3-2 loss to Hungary in February’s first-round qualifier in Montreal.

“We’re excited to take our Davis Cup tie to the East Coast and to Halifax this September,” said Canadian captain Frank Dancevic. “I personally have fond memories of playing there, having been part of the last tie we hosted in the city. We know how special it is to play in front of a home crowd, and we’re looking forward to seeing the arena rocking.”

The last time Canada hosted a Davis Cup tie in Halifax was in 2016, when it swept Chile 5-0. That team featured Dancevic, Vasek Pospisil, Denis Shapovalov, and Adil Shamasdin, who is now part of the coaching staff.

Canada, ranked No. 6 in the world, has won nine of its last 11 home ties and captured its first Davis Cup title in 2022.

The Canadians edged Israel 3-2 in their most recent meeting, a 2011 tie played in Ramat Hasharon.

The lineup for Team Canada will be confirmed in the coming months.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2025.