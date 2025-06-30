Canada's Branstine falls to world No. 1 Sabalenka in Grand Slam debut at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON - Canada’s Carson Branstine saw her Grand Slam debut end Monday with a first-round loss to world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, falling 6-1, 7-5 at Wimbledon.

Branstine fired seven aces and matched Sabalenka with 17 winners, but the Canadian committed 26 unforced errors and was unable to convert her lone break-point chance.

The 23-year-old, ranked 194th in the world, earned her spot through last week’s qualifying tournament at the All England Club.

Branstine, who was born in California but represents Canada through family ties in Toronto, was one of four Canadians in singles action Monday.

Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., seeded 29th, was set to face Britain’s Hannah Klugman, while Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime (No. 25) was drawn against Australia’s James Duckworth.

Montreal’s Gabriel Diallo was scheduled to make his Wimbledon main-draw debut against Germany’s Daniel Altmaier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2025.