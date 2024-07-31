PARIS — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime has advanced to the quarterfinals of the men's singles tournament at the Paris Olympics.

Auger-Aliassime, the 13th seed, defeated No. 4 seed Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (5) in a third-round match Wednesday at Roland Garros.

The 23-year-old from Montreal won in one hour 38 minutes for his first victory in eight meetings against the Russian, who was competing as an Individual Neutral Athlete in Paris.

In the next round, Auger-Aliassime will play No. 6 Casper Ruud of Norway.

Auger-Aliassime lost in the first round at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago.

He was also in action later Wednesday in the mixed doubles quarterfinals with Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski. They took on American third seeds Taylor Fritz and Coco Gauff.

In women's doubles, No. 5 seeds Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., and Dabrowski were eliminated in the second round, losing 6-4, 6-0 to the neutral duo of Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider,

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2024.