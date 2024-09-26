TOKYO — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the Japan Open in the first round.

Auger-Aliassime fell 7-6 (5), 3-6, 7-6 (5) to Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in a three-hour-12-minute match at Ariake Tennis Park on Thursday.

Auger-Aliassime hit 12 aces to four for Nishioka and also had the edge in total points won (119-117) despite the defeat.

The 24-year-old from Montreal entered the tournament ranked 21st in the world in men's singles. Nishioka, a wild-card entry at the ATP 500 event, was 59th.

Auger-Aliassime had previously defeated Nishioka in four of six meetings.

Nishioka will face the winner of a matchup between No. 6 seed Holger Rune of Denmark and Chile's Alejandro Tabilo, who was born in Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2024.