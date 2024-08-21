NEW YORK — Montreal's Gabriel Diallo advanced to the final round of US Open qualifying with a 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 win over France's Titouan Droguet in men's singles action on Wednesday.

Diallo hit eight double faults, but saved 10-of-14 break points to win the second-round match.

He also fended off two match points for Droguet.

The 22-year-old Diallo will face Valentin Royer of France for a spot in the main draw at the final Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year.

In women's second-round play, Vancouver's Rebecca Marino dropped her match 6-4, 7-5 against Ariane Hartono of the Netherlands.

Main draw play at the US Open begins Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2024.