'S-HERTOGENBOSCH - Gabriel Diallo has won his first ATP Tour title.

The 23-year-old Montreal native defeated Belgium's Zizou Bergs 7-5, 7-6 (8) to win the Libema Open tennis tournament on Sunday.

In what was a tight, back-and-forth second set, Diallo was down 6-4 in the tiebreaker before pulling victory from the jaws of defeat. He got three straight points from then on before eventually taking the win.

Diallo had nine aces, won 76 per cent of his first-serve points and had 23 winners. He also broke on his lone opportunity, while saving his opponent's two break point chances.

The six-foot-eight Diallo was the first Canadian men’s singles finalist in event history.

Diallo, currently ranked No. 55, already guaranteed his top-50 debut on Monday by reaching the semifinals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2025.