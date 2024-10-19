ALMATY, Kazakhstan — Canada's Gabriel Diallo advanced to his first career ATP Tour final on Saturday with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo at the Almaty Open.

The 23-year-old from Montreal needed 68 minutes to complete the victory.

Diallo, the world No. 118, had a 5-1 edge in aces and saved the lone break point he faced. The 31st-ranked Cerundolo won just 55 per cent of points on his first serve and had six double-faults.

The Canadian will next face 26th-ranked Karen Khachanov of Russia in Sunday's final. Khachanov defeated Aleksandar Vukic of Australia 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-4 in the other semifinal.

The six-foot-eight Diallo upset 23rd-ranked Alejandro Tabilo in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 event.

Diallo will move into the top 100 of the world rankings for the first time on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2024.