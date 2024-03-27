MIAMI — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and doubles partner Erin Routliffe of New Zealand reached the Miami Open semifinals with a three-set win Wednesday over Sloane Stephens and Ashlyn Krueger of the United States.

Second-seeded Dabrowski and Routliffe outlasted the American duo 6-3, 4-6, 10-4 by dominating in first service points won and first return points won.

Dabrowski and Routliffe, who are the reigning U.S. Open champions, are aiming for their first title of 2024.

They'll face Alycia Parks and Asia Muhammad of the U.S. in the semifinal of the hardcourt tournament.

Muhammad and Ena Shibahara of Japan upset Dabrowski and Routliffe in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., earlier this month.