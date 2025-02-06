ABU DHABI - Canada's Leylah Fernandez dropped a 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 decision to American Ashlyn Krueger in the quarterfinal of the Abu Dhabi Open tennis tournament on Thursday.

Fernandez, seeded eighth, had just one ace and seven double faults in a match that took two hours 24 minutes to complete.

The unseeded Krueger fired eight aces, including five in the opening set. Krueger won 62.7 per cent of her opening serve points, compared to 55.5 per cent for Fernandez.

It was the third career meeting between the two, with Fernandez, from Laval, Que., winning at the Eastbourne International last year before Krueger took the rematch at Toronto's National Bank Open.

Krueger will next face the winner of the quarterfinal between Poland's Magda Linette and Czechia's Linda Noskova.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2025.