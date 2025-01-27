Canada's Shapovalov withdraws from Davis Cup tie due to back injury

MONTREAL - Denis Shapovalov is withdrawing from Canada's upcoming Davis Cup tie against Hungary due to a back injury.

Tennis Canada says Cleeve Harper of Calgary will replace him in the first-round qualifier tie starting Saturday.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., says he's still struggling with back pain from his last match at the Australian Open.

He plans to continue rehabilitation and hopes to be ready in time for next week's ATP Tour event in Dallas.

The Canadian roster also includes Montreal's Gabriel Diallo, Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., Liam Draxl of Newmarket, Ont., and Vasek Pospisil of Vernon, B.C.

The best-of-five tie will be played on indoor hardcourts at IGA Stadium.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2025.