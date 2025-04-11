Canada tops Romania in Billie Jean King Cup qualification tie

TOKYO - The Canadian women's tennis team defeated Romania 3-0 in Billie Jean King Cup qualification play on Friday at the Ariake Coliseum.

Toronto's Victoria Mboko opened with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Miriam Bianca Bulgaru and Marina Stakusic of Mississauga, Ont., followed with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Anca Todoni.

In doubles play, Vancouver's Rebecca Marino and Kayla Cross of London, Ont., posted a 6-2, 6-4 win over Georgia Andreea Craciun and Mara Gae.

Canada will continue Group A play on Sunday against host Japan.

"I couldn’t be prouder of all the girls today, really," said Canadian captain Heidi el Tabakh. "But the job’s not done. So we've got to recover, prepare and come back out on Sunday ready to go."

The group winner will qualify for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in November.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2025.