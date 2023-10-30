Canadian Tennis Results: Auger-Aliassime wins first ATP title of 2023

Only two Canadians took to the court this past week ahead of the WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico. However, on the ATP side, Felix Auger-Aliassime was able to put a difficult season behind him to win his first title of the season.



Felix Auger-Aliassime

Auger-Aliassime defended his championship at the Swiss Indoors event, defeating Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5) for his first ATP title of 2023.

Prior to the 500-level event in Basel, the Montreal native held a 17-18 record on the season.

"I’m definitely back," Auger-Aliassime said in his on-court interview. "I let my racket talk. That's always been the motto of my career. I've had the conviction that I can be a top player since I'm a kid, but there were many doubts this year about my performances and why.

"I’m happy that I was able to prove to everybody that I still belong among the best players in the world, that I can play this level. I never doubted it, but it's good to confirm it on the court.”

The 23-year-old has now won five of his past six ATP finals. He looks to climb back up the rankings after falling from a career-high No. 6 to No. 19 following his win in Switzerland.

“It's been a tricky year overall, but this feels extra special, even more than last year," Auger-Aliassime said. "I think with the first title (of the year, it's) the sweetest for sure. So I'm going to enjoy this one."

Auger-Aliassime looks to build on his title at the Paris Masters event, with his first match taking place Tuesday against Jan-Lennard Struff.



Gabriel Diallo

Diallo was defeated by Radu Albot 6-7, 6-2, 6-3 in the Round of 32 at the ATP Challenger Event in Brest, France.