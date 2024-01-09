Canadian Tennis Tracker
TSN.ca provides an overview of the Canadian players currently playing on the ATP and WTA tours.
Felix Auger-Aliassime is currently the highest ranked Canadian, coming in at No. 27, while Leylah Annie Fernandez is the highest ranked Canadian on the WTA tour, coming in at No. 36.
Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski ranks No. 7 on the WTA doubles circuit and looks to build off a 2023 in which she and partner Erin Routliffe won the US Open. Fernandez ranks 21st on the doubles circuit after she and partner Taylor Townsend made the finals at Roland-Garros in 2023.
Felix Auger-Aliassime
Felix Auger-Aliassime
2023 Singles Stats
|Age
|Rank
|Career Best
|Race (Pts)
|Season Record
|23
|27
|6 (2022)
|0-0
Previous Tournament:
Best Finish Year-to-date:
Denis Shapovalov
2023 Singles Stats
|Age
|Rank
|Career Best
|Race (Pts)
|Season Record
|24
|116
|10 (2020)
|0-1
Previous Tournament: Shapovalov lost 6-4, 6-2 to Austrian Sebastian Ofner in the first round in Auckland. It was his first competitive matchup since sustaining a knee injury in at Wimbledon last summer.
Best Finish Year-to-date: Round of 16 - Wimbledon
Bianca Andreescu
2023 Singles Stats
|Age
|Rank
|Career Best
|Race (Pts)
|Season Record
|23
|108
|4 (2019)
|0-0
Previous Tournament:
Best Finish Year-to-date:
Leylah Annie Fernandez
Leylah Fernandez
2023 Singles Stats
|Age
|Rank
|Career Best
|Race (Pts)
|Season Record
|21
|36
|13 (2022)
|123 (15)
|1-1
Previous Tournament: Fernandez began 2024 by splitting pair of matches at the United Cup, defeating Daniela Seguel but falling to Maria Sakkari in the second round 7-6, 6-3.
Best Singles Finish Year-to-date:
2023 Doubles Stats
|Age
|Rank
|Career Best
|Race (Pts)
|Season Record
|21
|21
|20 (2023)
|0-0
Previous Tournament:
Best Doubles Finish Year-to-date:
Rebecca Marino
Rebecca Marino
2023 Singles Stats
|Age
|Rank
|Career Best
|Race (Pts)
|Season Record
|33
|182
|38 (2011)
|83 (20)
|2-1
Previous Tournament: Marino fell in the Round of 32 in the Workday Canberra International, a tune up event for the Australian Open, to Erika Andreeva 6-4, 6-3.
Best Finish Year-to-date: Round of 32 - Workday Canberra International
Katherine Sebov
Katherine Sebov
2023 Singles Stats
|Age
|Rank
|Career Best
|Race (Pts)
|Season Record
|24
|162
|136 (2023)
|83 (20)
|2-1
Previous Tournament: Sebov lost to Nao Hibino in the Round fo 32 of the Workday Canberra International 6-2, 6-3.
Best Finish Year-to-date: Round of 32 - Workday Canberra International
Vasek Pospisil
2023 Singles Stats
|Age
|Rank
|Career Best
|Race (Pts)
|Season Record
|33
|453
|25 (2014)
|0-0
Previous Tournament:
Best Finish Year-to-date:
Eugenie Bouchard
Eugene Bouchard
2023 Singles Stats
|Age
|Rank
|Career Best
|Race (Pts)
|Season Record
|29
|293
|5 (2014)
|0-0
Previous Tournament:
Best Finish Year-to-Date:
Carol Zhao
Carol Zhao
2023 Singles Stats
|Age
|Rank
|Career Best
|Race (Pts)
|Season Record
|28
|1226
|131 (2018)
|78 (21)
|0-1
Previous Tournament: Zhao fell to No. 8 Himeno Sakatsume in the first round of qualifying for the ASB Classic 6-1, 6-3.
Best Finish Year-to-date: Qualifying - ASB Classic
Milos Raonic
Milos Raonic
2023 Singles Stats
|Age
|Rank
|Career Best
|Race (Pts)
|Season Record
|33
|317
|3 (2016)
|0-0
Previous Tournament:
Best Finish Year-to-Date:
Gabriel Diallo
Gabriel Diallo
2023 Singles Stats
|Age
|Rank
|Career Best
|Race (Pts)
|Season Record
|22
|136
|130 (2023)
|77 (43)
|0-0
Previous Tournament: Diallo reached the semifinals at the Challenger event in Canberra, falling to Dominik Koepfer 6-7, 7-5, 6-3.
Best Finish Year-to-Date: Semifinals- ATP Challenger Canberra
Gabriela Dabrowski
Erin Routliffe and and Gabriela Dabrowski
2023 Doubles Stats
|Age
|Rank
|Career Best
|Race (Pts)
|Season Record
|31
|7
|4 (2022)
|0-0
Previous Tournament:
Best Finish Year-to-date:
Note: Wins on the Challenger Tours affect Race points but do not alter season records.