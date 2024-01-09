Canadian Tennis Tracker

TSN.ca provides an overview of the Canadian players currently playing on the ATP and WTA tours.

Felix Auger-Aliassime is currently the highest ranked Canadian, coming in at No. 27, while Leylah Annie Fernandez is the highest ranked Canadian on the WTA tour, coming in at No. 36.

Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski ranks No. 7 on the WTA doubles circuit and looks to build off a 2023 in which she and partner Erin Routliffe won the US Open. Fernandez ranks 21st on the doubles circuit after she and partner Taylor Townsend made the finals at Roland-Garros in 2023.

Felix Auger-Aliassime

2023 Singles Stats Age Rank Career Best Race (Pts) Season Record 23 27 6 (2022) 0-0

Previous Tournament:

Best Finish Year-to-date:

Denis Shapovalov

2023 Singles Stats Age Rank Career Best Race (Pts) Season Record 24 116 10 (2020) 0-1

Previous Tournament: Shapovalov lost 6-4, 6-2 to Austrian Sebastian Ofner in the first round in Auckland. It was his first competitive matchup since sustaining a knee injury in at Wimbledon last summer.

Best Finish Year-to-date: Round of 16 - Wimbledon

Bianca Andreescu

2023 Singles Stats Age Rank Career Best Race (Pts) Season Record 23 108 4 (2019) 0-0

Previous Tournament:

Best Finish Year-to-date:

Leylah Annie Fernandez

2023 Singles Stats Age Rank Career Best Race (Pts) Season Record 21 36 13 (2022) 123 (15) 1-1

Previous Tournament: Fernandez began 2024 by splitting pair of matches at the United Cup, defeating Daniela Seguel but falling to Maria Sakkari in the second round 7-6, 6-3.

Best Singles Finish Year-to-date:

2023 Doubles Stats Age Rank Career Best Race (Pts) Season Record 21 21 20 (2023) 0-0

Previous Tournament:

Best Doubles Finish Year-to-date:

Rebecca Marino

2023 Singles Stats Age Rank Career Best Race (Pts) Season Record 33 182 38 (2011) 83 (20) 2-1

Previous Tournament: Marino fell in the Round of 32 in the Workday Canberra International, a tune up event for the Australian Open, to Erika Andreeva 6-4, 6-3.

Best Finish Year-to-date: Round of 32 - Workday Canberra International

Katherine Sebov

2023 Singles Stats Age Rank Career Best Race (Pts) Season Record 24 162 136 (2023) 83 (20) 2-1

Previous Tournament: Sebov lost to Nao Hibino in the Round fo 32 of the Workday Canberra International 6-2, 6-3.

Best Finish Year-to-date: Round of 32 - Workday Canberra International

Vasek Pospisil

2023 Singles Stats Age Rank Career Best Race (Pts) Season Record 33 453 25 (2014) 0-0

Previous Tournament:

Best Finish Year-to-date:

Eugenie Bouchard

2023 Singles Stats Age Rank Career Best Race (Pts) Season Record 29 293 5 (2014) 0-0

Previous Tournament:

Best Finish Year-to-Date:

Carol Zhao

2023 Singles Stats Age Rank Career Best Race (Pts) Season Record 28 1226 131 (2018) 78 (21) 0-1

Previous Tournament: Zhao fell to No. 8 Himeno Sakatsume in the first round of qualifying for the ASB Classic 6-1, 6-3.

Best Finish Year-to-date: Qualifying - ASB Classic

Milos Raonic Milos Raonic 2023 Singles Stats Age Rank Career Best Race (Pts) Season Record 33 317 3 (2016) 0-0 Previous Tournament: Best Finish Year-to-Date: Gabriel Diallo Gabriel Diallo 2023 Singles Stats Age Rank Career Best Race (Pts) Season Record 22 136 130 (2023) 77 (43) 0-0 Previous Tournament: Diallo reached the semifinals at the Challenger event in Canberra, falling to Dominik Koepfer 6-7, 7-5, 6-3. Best Finish Year-to-Date: Semifinals- ATP Challenger Canberra Gabriela Dabrowski Erin Routliffe and and Gabriela Dabrowski 2023 Doubles Stats Age Rank Career Best Race (Pts) Season Record 31 7 4 (2022) 0-0 Previous Tournament: Best Finish Year-to-date:

Note: Wins on the Challenger Tours affect Race points but do not alter season records.