Canadian Vicky Mboko is a late entry into Wimbledon after Anastasia Potapova withdrew, reports TSN's Mark Masters.

Mboko, 18, will take on Magdalena Frech in the opening round on Tuesday.

The match will be Mboko's first at the All England Club.

The 97th-ranked player on the WTA circuit, Mboko qualified and won two matches at Roland-Garros last month before being eliminated by Qiwen Zhang in the Round of 32.

Canadians Felix Auger-Aliassime, Gabriel Diallo and Leylah Annie Fernandez won their first-round matchups on Monday. Carson Branstine, playing world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, fell in the opening round.

Denis Shapovalov is the lone Canadian in singles action on Tuesday in addition to Mboko.