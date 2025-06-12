Canadian tennis players Bianca Andreescu and Felix Auger-Aliassime moved on to the quarterfinals of their respective grass-court tournaments with second-round wins Thursday.

Montreal's Auger-Aliassime moved on to the quarterfinals of the Boss Open in Stuttgart, Germany, with a 6-4, 6-4 win over France's Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

Auger-Aliassime, seeded fourth in Stuttgart, converted three of four break-point chances in the comfortable win. He will next face 17-year-old German wild-card Justin Engel on Friday.

Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., needed just 65 minutes to defeat seventh seed Lulu Sun of New Zealand 6-0, 6-4 at the Libema Open in 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands.

Andreescu defended all four break points she faced while breaking Sun four times on seven chances. She will next take on Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania on Friday.

Ruse advanced with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Canada's Carson Branstine on Thursday.

Branstine upset top seed Liudmila Samsonova of Russia on Wednesday to pick up her first career main-draw win at the WTA Tour level.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2025.