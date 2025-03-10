INDIAN WELLS - Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, who at just 21 years of age has four Grand Slam singles titles on his impressive resume, knocked off Canadian Denis Shapovalov 6-2, 6-4 at the BNP Paribas Open on Monday night.

Alcaraz, the second seed at the Indian Wells outdoor tournament and ranked third in the world, needed just 82 minutes to eliminate Shapovalov and punch his ticket to the round of 16, where he'll face the winner of a match between Gael Monfils of France and Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria.

Even though Alcaraz had more unforced errors (21-18) than his opponent from Richmond Hill, Ont., he only had five double faults and had a huge advantage in first serve percentage (73 to 54). He won eight of nine service games, and four of nine return games.

Shapovalov had two aces, eight double faults and won five of nine service games and only one of nine return games.

The Canadian advanced to the third round of the California tournament with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Australian Adam Walton on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2025.