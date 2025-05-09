ROME (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz returned from a brief injury layoff with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Serbian qualifier Dusan Lajovic at the Italian Open on Friday.

The third-ranked Alcaraz withdrew from the Madrid Open last month due to an upper right leg ailment that bothered him during the Barcelona Open final. He also had a left leg injury.

Against Lajovic, Alcaraz wore a long black brace that covered the upper portion of his right leg and stretched down to just below his knee.

Alcaraz won the opening four games but dropped his serve when he served for the first set at 5-2. The Spaniard broke back in the next game to close it out, showing off his speed on the clay court at the Foro Italico when he ran down a drop shot and produced a backhand winner on one key point.

Alcaraz also went ahead early in the second set.

Alcaraz, who won the Monte Carlo Masters in April, improved to 10-1 on clay this season. He’ll next face either 31st-seeded Alex Michelsen or Laslo Djere.

A four-time Grand Slam champion, Alcaraz is preparing to defend his title at the French Open, which starts May 25.

The Rome tournament also marks the return of top-ranked Jannik Sinner from a three-month doping ban.

Sinner and Alcaraz are in opposite sides of the draw.

Sinner opens against 99th-ranked Mariano Navone on Saturday.

In the women’s tournament, top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka opened with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Anastasia Potapova.

