NEW YORK - It’s an exciting day for tennis fans across the country as multiple Canadians take centre court at the U.S. Open.

Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Erin Routliffe — a Canadian who lives in Montreal but represents her native New Zealand — play in the women’s doubles final this afternoon before Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime plays in the men’s singles semifinals at prime time.

Dabrowski and Routliffe, the tournament’s third seeds, are chasing their second U.S. Open crown after capturing the title in 2023.

They'll take on top-seeded duo Taylor Townsend of the United States and Katerina Siniakova of Czechia in the final at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where Dabrowski will try to claim her fourth Grand Slam title in doubles.

Auger-Aliassime, meanwhile, eyes his first career Grand Slam final but faces a stiff test against world No. 1 Jannik Sinner of Italy.

The 25th-seeded Auger-Aliassime has pulled off three straight upsets to reach his first major semifinal since the 2021 U.S. Open, defeating No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev, No. 15 Andrey Rublev and No. 8 Alex de Minaur.

Sinner, this year’s Wimbledon and Australian Open winner, has dropped only one set en route to the semifinal.

Auger-Aliassime holds a 2-1 edge in head-to-head matchups, though Sinner swept past the Canadian 6-0, 6-2 in the Cincinnati Open quarterfinals on Aug. 14.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2025.