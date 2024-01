Daily Australian Open coverage on TSN

TSN is the home of the 2024 Australian Open Tennis Championships. Follow all the action from Melbourne across the TSN Network and the TSN App.

Keep checking this page for specific matchups and their channel designations as they are made available.

National Broadcast Schedule Date Event Time (ET) Network Saturday, January 13, 2024 Early Round Coverage Day #1 7pm TSN4 Saturday, January 13, 2024 Early Round Coverage Day #1 7pm TSN5 Sunday, January 14, 2024 Early Round Coverage Day #1 Midnight TSN5 Sunday, January 14, 2024 Early Round Coverage Day #1 3am TSN4 Sunday, January 14, 2024 Early Round Coverage Day #1 3am TSN5 Saturday, January 13, 2024 Australian Open Day #1 7pm TSN+ Saturday, January 13, 2024 Australian Open Day #1 7pm TSN+ Saturday, January 13, 2024 Australian Open Day #1 7pm TSN+ Saturday, January 13, 2024 Australian Open Day #1 7pm TSN+ Saturday, January 13, 2024 Australian Open Day #1 7pm TSN+ Saturday, January 13, 2024 Australian Open Day #1 7pm TSN+ Saturday, January 13, 2024 Australian Open Day #1 7pm TSN+ Saturday, January 13, 2024 Australian Open Day #1 7pm TSN+ Saturday, January 13, 2024 Australian Open Day #1 7pm TSN+ Sunday, January 14, 2024 Australian Open Highlight Show 11am TSN+ Sunday, January 14, 2024 Day #1 Encore 1pm TSN2 Sunday, January 14, 2024 Early Round Coverage Day #2 7pm TSN1 Sunday, January 14, 2024 Early Round Coverage Day #2 7pm TSN3 Sunday, January 14, 2024 Early Round Coverage Day #2 11pm TSN3 Monday, January 15, 2024 Early Round Coverage Day #2 3am TSN1 Monday, January 15, 2024 Early Round Coverage Day #2 3am TSN3 Sunday, January 14, 2024 Australian Open Day #2 7pm TSN+ Sunday, January 14, 2024 Australian Open Day #2 7pm TSN+ Sunday, January 14, 2024 Australian Open Day #2 7pm TSN+ Sunday, January 14, 2024 Australian Open Day #2 7pm TSN+ Sunday, January 14, 2024 Australian Open Day #2 7pm TSN+ Sunday, January 14, 2024 Australian Open Day #2 7pm TSN+ Sunday, January 14, 2024 Australian Open Day #2 7pm TSN+ Sunday, January 14, 2024 Australian Open Day #2 7pm TSN+ Sunday, January 14, 2024 Australian Open Day #2 7pm TSN+ Monday, January 15, 2024 Australian Open Highlight Show 11am TSN+ Monday, January 15, 2024 Day #2 Encore 1pm TSN2 Monday, January 15, 2024 Early Round Coverage Day #3 7pm TSN1 Monday, January 15, 2024 Early Round Coverage Day #3 7pm TSN2 Monday, January 15, 2024 Early Round Coverage Day #3 11:30pm TSN2 Tuesday, January 16, 2024 Early Round Coverage Day #3 3am TSN1 Tuesday, January 16, 2024 Early Round Coverage Day #3 3am TSN2 Monday, January 15, 2024 Australian Open Day #3 7pm TSN+ Monday, January 15, 2024 Australian Open Day #3 7pm TSN+ Monday, January 15, 2024 Australian Open Day #3 7pm TSN+ Monday, January 15, 2024 Australian Open Day #3 7pm TSN+ Monday, January 15, 2024 Australian Open Day #3 7pm TSN+ Monday, January 15, 2024 Australian Open Day #3 7pm TSN+ Monday, January 15, 2024 Australian Open Day #3 7pm TSN+ Monday, January 15, 2024 Australian Open Day #3 7pm TSN+ Monday, January 15, 2024 Australian Open Day #3 7pm TSN+ Tuesday, January 16, 2024 Australian Open Highlight Show 11am TSN+ Tuesday, January 16, 2024 Day #3 Encore 1pm TSN2 Tuesday, January 16, 2024 Early Round Coverage Day #4 7pm TSN1 Tuesday, January 16, 2024 Early Round Coverage Day #4 7pm TSN2 Tuesday, January 16, 2024 Early Round Coverage Day #4 9pm TSN2 Wednesday, January 17, 2024 Early Round Coverage Day #4 3am TSN1 Wednesday, January 17, 2024 Early Round Coverage Day #4 3am TSN2 Tuesday, January 16, 2024 Australian Open Day #4 7pm TSN+ Tuesday, January 16, 2024 Australian Open Day #4 7pm TSN+ Tuesday, January 16, 2024 Australian Open Day #4 7pm TSN+ Tuesday, January 16, 2024 Australian Open Day #4 7pm TSN+ Tuesday, January 16, 2024 Australian Open Day #4 7pm TSN+ Tuesday, January 16, 2024 Australian Open Day #4 7pm TSN+ Tuesday, January 16, 2024 Australian Open Day #4 7pm TSN+ Tuesday, January 16, 2024 Australian Open Day #4 7pm TSN+ Tuesday, January 16, 2024 Australian Open Day #4 7pm TSN+ Wednesday, January 17, 2024 Australian Open Highlight Show 11am TSN+ Wednesday, January 17, 2024 Day #4 Encore 1pm TSN2 Wednesday, January 17, 2024 Early Round Coverage Day #5 7pm TSN1 Wednesday, January 17, 2024 Early Round Coverage Day #5 7pm TSN3 Wednesday, January 17, 2024 Early Round Coverage Day #5 9pm TSN3 Thursday, January 18, 2024 Early Round Coverage Day #5 3am TSN1 Thursday, January 18, 2024 Early Round Coverage Day #5 3am TSN3 Wednesday, January 17, 2024 Australian Open Day #5 7pm TSN+ Wednesday, January 17, 2024 Australian Open Day #5 7pm TSN+ Wednesday, January 17, 2024 Australian Open Day #5 7pm TSN+ Wednesday, January 17, 2024 Australian Open Day #5 7pm TSN+ Wednesday, January 17, 2024 Australian Open Day #5 7pm TSN+ Wednesday, January 17, 2024 Australian Open Day #5 7pm TSN+ Wednesday, January 17, 2024 Australian Open Day #5 7pm TSN+ Wednesday, January 17, 2024 Australian Open Day #5 7pm TSN+ Wednesday, January 17, 2024 Australian Open Day #5 7pm TSN+ Thursday, January 18, 2024 Australian Open Highlight Show 11am TSN+ Thursday, January 18, 2024 Day #5 Encore 1pm TSN2 Thursday, January 18, 2024 Early Round Coverage Day #6 7pm TSN1 Thursday, January 18, 2024 Early Round Coverage Day #6 7pm TSN3 Thursday, January 18, 2024 Early Round Coverage Day #6 9pm TSN3 Friday, January 19, 2024 Early Round Coverage Day #6 3am TSN1 Friday, January 19, 2024 Early Round Coverage Day #6 3am TSN3 Thursday, January 18, 2024 Australian Open Day #6 7pm TSN+ Thursday, January 18, 2024 Australian Open Day #6 7pm TSN+ Thursday, January 18, 2024 Australian Open Day #6 7pm TSN+ Thursday, January 18, 2024 Australian Open Day #6 7pm TSN+ Thursday, January 18, 2024 Australian Open Day #6 7pm TSN+ Thursday, January 18, 2024 Australian Open Day #6 7pm TSN+ Thursday, January 18, 2024 Australian Open Day #6 7pm TSN+ Thursday, January 18, 2024 Australian Open Day #6 7pm TSN+ Thursday, January 18, 2024 Australian Open Day #6 7pm TSN+ Friday, January 19, 2024 Australian Open Highlight Show 11am TSN+ Friday, January 19, 2024 Day #6 Encore 1pm TSN2 Friday, January 19, 2024 Early Round Coverage Day #7 7pm TSN1 Friday, January 19, 2024 Early Round Coverage Day #7 7pm TSN5 Friday, January 19, 2024 Early Round Coverage Day #7 9pm TSN5 Saturday, January 20, 2024 Early Round Coverage Day #7 3am TSN1 Saturday, January 20, 2024 Early Round Coverage Day #7 3am TSN5 Friday, January 19, 2024 Australian Open Day #7 7pm TSN+ Friday, January 19, 2024 Australian Open Day #7 7pm TSN+ Friday, January 19, 2024 Australian Open Day #7 7pm TSN+ Friday, January 19, 2024 Australian Open Day #7 7pm TSN+ Friday, January 19, 2024 Australian Open Day #7 7pm TSN+ Friday, January 19, 2024 Australian Open Day #7 7pm TSN+ Friday, January 19, 2024 Australian Open Day #7 7pm TSN+ Friday, January 19, 2024 Australian Open Day #7 7pm TSN+ Friday, January 19, 2024 Australian Open Day #7 7pm TSN+ Saturday, January 20, 2024 Australian Open Highlight Show 11am TSN+ Saturday, January 20, 2024 Day #7 Encore 1pm TSN2 Saturday, January 20, 2024 Round of 16 7pm TSN1 Saturday, January 20, 2024 Round of 16 7pm TSN2 Saturday, January 20, 2024 Round of 16 9pm TSN2 Sunday, January 21, 2024 Round of 16 3am TSN1 Sunday, January 21, 2024 Round of 16 3am TSN2 Saturday, January 20, 2024 Australian Open Day #8 7pm TSN+ Saturday, January 20, 2024 Australian Open Day #8 7pm TSN+ Saturday, January 20, 2024 Australian Open Day #8 7pm TSN+ Saturday, January 20, 2024 Australian Open Day #8 7pm TSN+ Saturday, January 20, 2024 Australian Open Day #8 7pm TSN+ Saturday, January 20, 2024 Australian Open Day #8 7pm TSN+ Saturday, January 20, 2024 Australian Open Day #8 7pm TSN+ Saturday, January 20, 2024 Australian Open Day #8 7pm TSN+ Saturday, January 20, 2024 Australian Open Day #8 7pm TSN+ Sunday, January 21, 2024 Australian Open Highlight Show 11am TSN+ Sunday, January 21, 2024 Day #8 Encore 1pm TSN2 Sunday, January 21, 2024 Round of 16 7pm TSN1 Sunday, January 21, 2024 Round of 16 7pm TSN5 Sunday, January 21, 2024 Round of 16 9pm TSN5 Monday, January 22, 2024 Round of 16 3am TSN1 Monday, January 22, 2024 Round of 16 3am TSN5 Sunday, January 21, 2024 Australian Open Day #9 7pm TSN+ Sunday, January 21, 2024 Australian Open Day #9 7pm TSN+ Sunday, January 21, 2024 Australian Open Day #9 7pm TSN+ Sunday, January 21, 2024 Australian Open Day #9 7pm TSN+ Sunday, January 21, 2024 Australian Open Day #9 7pm TSN+ Sunday, January 21, 2024 Australian Open Day #9 7pm TSN+ Sunday, January 21, 2024 Australian Open Day #9 7pm TSN+ Sunday, January 21, 2024 Australian Open Day #9 7pm TSN+ Sunday, January 21, 2024 Australian Open Day #9 7pm TSN+ Monday, January 22, 2024 Australian Open Highlight Show 11am TSN+ Monday, January 22, 2024 Day #9 Encore 1pm TSN2 Monday, January 22, 2024 Quarterfinals 7pm TSN1 Monday, January 22, 2024 Quarterfinals 7pm TSN3 Monday, January 22, 2024 Quarterfinals 9pm TSN3 Tuesday, January 23, 2024 Quarterfinals 3am TSN1 Tuesday, January 23, 2024 Quarterfinals 3am TSN3 Monday, January 22, 2024 Australian Open Day #10 7pm TSN+ Monday, January 22, 2024 Australian Open Day #10 7pm TSN+ Monday, January 22, 2024 Australian Open Day #10 7pm TSN+ Monday, January 22, 2024 Australian Open Day #10 7pm TSN+ Monday, January 22, 2024 Australian Open Day #10 7pm TSN+ Monday, January 22, 2024 Australian Open Day #10 7pm TSN+ Monday, January 22, 2024 Australian Open Day #10 7pm TSN+ Monday, January 22, 2024 Australian Open Day #10 7pm TSN+ Monday, January 22, 2024 Australian Open Day #10 7pm TSN+ Tuesday, January 23, 2024 Australian Open Highlight Show 11am TSN+ Tuesday, January 23, 2024 Day #10 Encore 1pm TSN2 Tuesday, January 23, 2024 Quarterfinals 7pm TSN1 Tuesday, January 23, 2024 Quarterfinals 7pm TSN4 Tuesday, January 23, 2024 Quarterfinals 9pm TSN4 Wednesday, January 24, 2024 Quarterfinals 3am TSN1 Wednesday, January 24, 2024 Quarterfinals 3:30am TSN4 Tuesday, January 23, 2024 Australian Open Day #11 7pm TSN+ Tuesday, January 23, 2024 Australian Open Day #11 7pm TSN+ Tuesday, January 23, 2024 Australian Open Day #11 7pm TSN+ Tuesday, January 23, 2024 Australian Open Day #11 7pm TSN+ Tuesday, January 23, 2024 Australian Open Day #11 7pm TSN+ Tuesday, January 23, 2024 Australian Open Day #11 7pm TSN+ Tuesday, January 23, 2024 Australian Open Day #11 7pm TSN+ Tuesday, January 23, 2024 Australian Open Day #11 7pm TSN+ Tuesday, January 23, 2024 Australian Open Day #11 7pm TSN+ Wednesday, January 24, 2024 Australian Open Highlight Show 11am TSN+ Wednesday, January 24, 2024 Day #11 Encore 1pm TSN2 Thursday, January 25, 2024 Women's Semifinals 3:30am TSN1/4 Wednesday, January 24, 2024 Australian Open Day #12 7pm TSN+ Wednesday, January 24, 2024 Australian Open Day #12 7pm TSN+ Wednesday, January 24, 2024 Australian Open Day #12 7pm TSN+ Wednesday, January 24, 2024 Australian Open Day #12 7pm TSN+ Wednesday, January 24, 2024 Australian Open Day #12 7pm TSN+ Wednesday, January 24, 2024 Australian Open Day #12 7pm TSN+ Wednesday, January 24, 2024 Australian Open Day #12 7pm TSN+ Wednesday, January 24, 2024 Australian Open Day #12 7pm TSN+ Thursday, January 25, 2024 Australian Open Highlight Show 11am TSN+ Thursday, January 25, 2024 Day #12 Encore 1pm TSN2 Thursday, January 25, 2024 Mixed Doubles Final 8pm TSN1 Thursday, January 25, 2024 Australian Open Pre-Show 10pm TSN1/4 Thursday, January 25, 2024 Men's Semifinals 10:30pm TSN1/4 Friday, January 26, 2024 Men's Semifinals 3:30am TSN1/4 Thursday, January 25, 2024 Australian Open Day #13 8pm TSN+ Thursday, January 25, 2024 Australian Open Day #13 8pm TSN+ Thursday, January 25, 2024 Australian Open Day #13 8pm TSN+ Thursday, January 25, 2024 Australian Open Day #13 8pm TSN+ Thursday, January 25, 2024 Australian Open Day #13 8pm TSN+ Friday, January 26, 2024 Australian Open Highlight Show 11am TSN+ Friday, January 26, 2024 Day #13 Encore 1pm TSN2 Saturday, January 27, 2024 Women's Final 3:30am TSN1/3/4/5 Saturday, January 27, 2024 Men's Doubles Final 5:30am TSN1/3/4/5 Friday, January 26, 2024 Australian Open Day #14 8pm TSN+ Friday, January 26, 2024 Australian Open Day #14 8pm TSN+ Saturday, January 27, 2024 Australian Open Highlight Show 11am TSN+ Saturday, January 27, 2024 Women's Final A/V 1pm TSN1/3 Saturday, January 27, 2024 Women's Doubles Final 11pm TSN1/5 Sunday, January 28, 2024 Men's Final 3:30am TSN1/3/4/5 Sunday, January 28, 2024 Australian Open Highlight Show 11am TSN+ Sunday, January 28, 2024 Men's Final A/V 1pm TSN4

Schedule subject to change