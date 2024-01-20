MELBOURNE, Australia — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime's journey at the Australian Open ended in the third round after a straight-set loss of 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 to Daniil Medvedev on Saturday.

Medvedev needed just over two hours to defeat Auger-Aliassime.

The third-seeded Russian will now face Nuno Borges in the fourth round after he downed the 13th-seeded Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov by 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (6).

There are no Canadians left in the singles draws at Melbourne Park.

All eyes are now on Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe of Montreal, who did not have to play their women's doubles match on Saturday.

The fourth-seeded duo, the reigning U.S. Open champions, advanced to the third round due to the withdrawal of Russian duo Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Veronika Kudermetova. The Canadians will face China's Hanyu Guo and Xinyu Jiang on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2024.