BEIJING (AP) — Third-ranked Daniil Medvedev showed composure to overcome a characteristically tenacious Alex de Minaur on Saturday, and secure a spot in the quarterfinals of the China Open.

The second-seeded Medvedev emerged with a 7-6 (3), 6-3 win in Beijing, but not before his 12th-ranked Australian opponent had staged a comeback from trailing 5-2 in the first set to force a tiebreaker.

“It’s crazy how every time he is down in a match, you know he is going to start playing like he is No. 1 in the world," Medvedev said. "Tough to play against him, a tough victory, but I am happy with my level.”

“Confidence is key. When I am in good shape and good form, I have this ability to win these kinds of matches in straight sets. If I’m missing just 2% of what I’m doing right now, that’s when it’s tougher."

The Russian will next face Ugo Humbert on Monday, after the Frenchman upset fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Humbert thwarted Rublev’s attempt to serve out the match at 5-3 in the final set and then completed the comeback victory with a dominant tiebreaker.

Nicolas Jarry, who eliminated fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in the previous round, beat qualifier Matteo Arnaldi 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Eighth-seeded Alexander Zverev plays Alejandro Davidovich Fokina later Saturday.

