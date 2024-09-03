NEW YORK — The U.S. Open title defence of Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and New Zealand's Erin Routliffe has come to an end.

The duo was handed a 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 defeat by Russia's Veronika Kudermetova and Taiwan's Hao-ching Chan in women's doubles quarterfinal action on Tuesday. The match took two hours 23 minutes to play.

Tied 5-5 in the second set, Ottawa's Dabrowski and Routliffe surrendered the final two games for their opponents to draw even.

In the third, Dabrowski and Routliffe went up 3-1 before losing five straight games to end up falling out of the Grand Slam tournament.

Dabrowski and Routliffe committed eight double faults without a single ace recorded, and broke on just five of their 17 opportunities.

They were the top-seeded women's doubles team at the U.S. Open.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2024.