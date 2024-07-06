LONDON — Canadian Denis Shapovalov dropped a five-round battle 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to American Ben Shelton in third-round men's singles action at Wimbledon on Saturday.

The match was scheduled for Friday but was suspended due to rain with Shelton leading the opening set 3-2.

Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., had six aces but struggled with 13 double faults. He only broke once on four opportunities and had 37 winners to 46 unforced errors.

The 14th-seeded Shelton had seven aces to four double faults and broke on five of his 16 chances. He had 38 winners and 38 unforced errors.

In women's doubles action, Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and New Zealand's Erin Routliffe will continue their second-round match against Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova and Irina Khromacheva. Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., and Japan's Ena Shibahara will do the same against Estonia's Ingrid Neel and Norway's Ulrikke Eikeri.

Both matches were also suspended due to rain on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2024.