DALLAS - Denis Shapovalov has advanced to the final of the ATP Dallas Open with an upset men's singles win over third-seeded American Tommy Paul on Saturday.

The Richmond Hill, Ont., player defeated Paul 7-5, 6-3 in the 90-minute semifinal showdown, two days after upsetting the top-seeded Taylor Fritz 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

The Canadian had six aces and four double faults, compared to Paul's two aces and no double faults.

Shapovalov won two of three break points, while Paul went 0-for-3. Shapovalov's winning percentage on first serves was 77 per cent and he won 21 points while receiving.

The Canadian will face second-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway in the final. Rudd narrowly defeated Jaume Munar of Spain 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (4) in the other semifinal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2025.