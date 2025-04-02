LONDON (AP) — Feliciano Lopez will stay on as tournament director for the Davis Cup Final 8 for the next three years, the International Tennis Federation announced Tuesday.

Lopez, a four-time Davis Cup champion for Spain as a player, oversaw the event in 2023 and 2024 in Malaga, Spain.

The Davis Cup Final 8 will be held in Italy from 2025 to 2027. The Italians, led by Jannik Sinner, won each of the past two Davis Cup titles.

This year's closing round is scheduled to be played in Bologna from Nov. 18-23.

