MONTPELLIER - Montreal's Félix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the final of the Open Occitanie tennis tournament with a 6-4, 7-6 (4) win over Jesper de Jong of the Netherlands on Saturday.

Auger-Aliassime, the second seed in Montpellier, reached his second final this season after winning his sixth ATP Tour title at the Adelaide International in January.

He'll play the winner of a match between top seed Andrey Rublev of Russia and Aleksandar Kovacevic of the United States in the final of the ATP 250 event.

Auger-Aliassime hit 12 aces and won 74 per cent of his first service points against De Jong.

He picked up his 52nd career indoor hard court win despite converting only two of 13 break points in the two-hour, three-minute match.

The 24-year-old Canadian reached his 17th ATP final and improved to 9-2 this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2025.