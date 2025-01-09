ADELAIDE, Australia — Felix Auger-Aliassime reached the semifinals of the Adelaide International with a straight sets win over Marcos Giron of the United States on Wednesday.

The fifth-seeded Auger-Aliassime of Montreal will face top-seed Tommy Paul of the U.S. in the semifinal of the Australian Open tune-up tournament.

Auger-Aliassime won 7-6(3), 6-3 over Giron on the strength of superior serving.

The Canadian had 11 aces to Giron's two and took 80 per cent of first serve points won to Giron's 65.

Auger-Aliassime, ranked 29th in the world, seeks a sixth career win on the ATP Tour.

Paul, ranked 11th, has won four tournaments with his most recent in Stockholm in October.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2025.