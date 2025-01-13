Felix Auger-Aliassime is moving on at Melbourne Park.

The 29th-ranked Canadian defeated Germany's Jan Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 6-1 Monday to win his first-round Australian Open matchup. He will take on Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round.

The Montreal native was largely dominant Monday, serving 19 aces and breaking Struff eight times en route to the four-set victory.

Wins have been a theme for Auger-Aliassime of late as he defeated Sebastian Korba in the final of the Adelaide International over the weekend to claim his sixth ATP title.

Leylah Annie Fernandez, also of Montreal, won her first-round match Sunday against Yuliia Starodubtseva in two sets. Rebecca Marino, Denis Shapovalov and Gabriel Diallo, the other Canadians in the Australian Open draw, have yet to play their opening-round matches.