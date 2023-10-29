Auger-Aliassime defends title at Swiss Indoors Tournament
Felix Auger-Aliassime - The Canadian Press
BASEL, Switzerland — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5) on Sunday to successfully defend his Swiss Indoors tennis title.
Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, completed the victory in one hour 52 minutes.
It was his first ATP Tour title of the season.
The 23-year-old Auger-Aliassime won four tournaments last year and reached a career-high sixth in the world rankings.
But injuries have been a problem at times this season and his ranking fell to No. 19.
The 11th-ranked Hurkacz has won two titles this year.