Tennis Canada has announced that Felix Auger-Aliassime, Gabriel Diallo, Liam Draxl, Alexis Galarneau, and Cleeve Harper have been selected to represent Canada at the Davis Cup in Halifax.

Canada will return to Halifax for the Davis Cup tie on September 12 and 13.

Diallo won his first career title this past June, capturing the ATP 250-level Libema Open. Auger-Aliassime, the top ranked Canadian man on tour, has won two titles this season in Montpellier and Adelaide.

Draxl (No. 113) has won three titles on the Challenger and ITF Tours this season, while Galarneau (No. 193) earned his first ATP Tour main draw win this past week by defeating world No. 64 Arthur Rinderknech at the National Bank Open in Toronto.

Canada is ranked No. 6 in the world and have won nine of their past 11 ties on home soil, dropping from No. 3 after losing to Hungary 3-2 in the first-round qualifier in February.

Canada won its first-ever Davis Cup title in 2022 and reached the quarterfinals the last two years.