TORONTO — Felix Auger-Aliassime and doubles star Gabriela Dabrowski were named Tennis Canada's players of the year on Tuesday.

Auger-Aliassime, the world No. 29 from Montreal, was also named men's singles player of the year. Dabrowski, from Ottawa, also took the nod as women's doubles player of the year.

They teamed up to win mixed doubles bronze at the Paris Olympics last summer.

Auger-Aliassime reached his first career ATP 1000 final at the Madrid Open in April. Dabrowski, ranked third in doubles, reached the Wimbledon doubles final with New Zealand's Erin Routliffe and closed the season by winning the WTA Finals.

Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., was named women's singles player of the year and Liam Draxl of Newmarket, Ont., was named men's doubles player of the year.

The wheelchair player of the year went to Rob Shaw of North Bay, Ont.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2024.