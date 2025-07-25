The National Bank Open is scheduled to begin on July 26, with the finals in both Montreal and Toronto set for Aug. 7. The tournament marks the beginning of the calendar’s North American swing that includes another 1000-level tournament in Cincinnati before culminating in the US Open in New York in late August.

This is the first time in Canadian Open history that three Canadian men will be seeded.

TSN looks ahead to the Canadians in both the men’s and women’s tournaments. The men’s draw in Toronto was done on Friday, while the women’s draw will be revealed on Saturday morning.



ATP 1000 - Toronto



Felix Auger-Aliassime (Rank: 27)

For the fourth consecutive year, Auger-Aliassime enters the tournament as the top Canadian, ranking No. 28 on the ATP Tour.

The Montreal native has had a solid year on tour, capturing hard-court titles in Adelaide and Montpellier while also reaching the finals in Dubai. The 24-year-old’s seven semifinal appearances in 2025 are second only to Carlos Alcaraz.

“I really feel the support that we have from Canadians, so that fills me with a lot of strength and desire to play well,” said Auger-Aliassime, at Friday's draw reveal. “It's nice to come back every time. It doesn't happen often, so I try to soak in every moment.”

As the 21st seed, Auger-Aliassime will have a bye to the second round and will take on either Hugo Dellian or Fabian Marozsan in the second round. Auger-Aliassime faces a possivle round of 16 matchup with fourth seed Ben Shelton.



Denis Shapovalov (Rank: 28)

Shapovalov heads into his hometown tournament with plenty of momentum. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native won the Mifel Tennis Open in Los Cabos last week. Shapovalov dominated en route to the fourth ATP Tour title of his career, as he did not drop a set in four matches.

Shapovalov also won the 500-level Dallas Open earlier this season, marking the first time he has won multiple tournaments in a season in his career.

The tournament’s 22nd seed will take on either Learner Tien or a qualifier in the second round. If he advances far enough in the tournament, he faces a potential matchup against third seed Lorenzo Musetti.



Gabriel Diallo (Rank: 35)

The 23-year-old Diallo claimed his first ATP Tour title last month, winning the Libema Open in ‘s-Hertogenbosch.

The Montreal native has reached a career-high rank of No. 38 and, despite a round of 16 loss to Ben Shelton in Washington on Thursday, is poised to make a strong run in Toronto.

Diallo will receive a bye to the second round as the 27th seed and will battle either Borna Coric or Matteo Gigante. If he was to advance to the third round, Diallo could potentially face world No. 4 Taylor Fritz.

Toronto Wildcards

Four other Canadian men will make main draw appearances in Toronto.

Newmarket’s Liam Draxl will make his first ATP Tour main draw appearance after earning a wildcard by winning three ATP Challenger and ITF Tour titles this season. He will take on 2022 NBO champion Pablo Carreno Busta in the first round.

Vasek Pospisil, who announced he will retire after the National Bank Open, received a wildcard and will make his 14th and final appearance at Canada’s flagship tournament. He will take on a qualifier in the first round.

Alexis Galarneau will make his third main draw appearance at the National Bank Open and will take on Arthur Rinderknech in the first round.

Youngster Nicolas Arseneault, 18, will make his first main-draw appearance at his home tournament. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native will take on Laslo Djere in the first round.



WTA 1000 - Montreal

Leylah Fernandez (Rank: 36)

Fernandez is the lone Canadian woman to get into the main draw in Montreal based on ranking. The Laval native is currently making a run at the Citi Open in Washington and will take on former doubles partner Taylor Townsend today in the quarter-finals.



Victoria Mboko (Rank: 88)

The 18-year-old has made a big splash this season. Mboko opened the season on a 22-match win streak and four consecutive ITF titles.

Mboko did not slow down when she hit the WTA Tour, winning her first WTA match in Miami and reaching the third round at her Grand Slam debut, eventually falling to world No. 6 Qinwen Zheng.

Bianca Andreescu (188)

Andreescu will attempt to put a tough season behind her as she continues to get back into form after missing a large chunk of the season recovering from injury. Her best performance of the year came in Rome when he reached the round of 16 after wins over top-20 opponents in Donna Vekic and Elena Rybakina.



Eugenie Bouchard (Rank: 1,079)

The former Wimbledon finalist announced she will retire following the National Bank Open in her hometown of Montreal.

It will be her first main-draw appearance at the tournament since 2019.

She took more than a year away from the WTA Tour before returning last week at a 125-level event in Newport, where she dropped her first-round match.



Montreal Wildcards

Rebecca Marino bowed out of the NBO in the first round last year but will look to replicate her 2021 run at the tournament, when she reached the third round.

Marina Stakusic will make her second main draw appearance at the National Bank Open after winning her first 1000-level match at last year’s tournament in Toronto.

Carson Branstine will try to continue the momentum after qualifying for her first Grand Slam main draw at Wimbledon.



Top Stars withdraw

Both the men’s and women’s draws at the Canadian Open will be heavily affected by several top-10 players withdrawing.

The ATP’s world No. 1 Jannik Sinner, along with Carlos Alcaraz, No. 5 Jack Draper, and 24-time Grand Slam Champion Novak Djokovic, all withdrew from the tournament for various reasons.

Alexander Zverev will enter the tournament as the top seed, with Taylor Fritz, Lorenzo Musetti, Shelton, and Holger Rune rounding out the top five.

"I think (tournament director) Karl (Hale) and I might have a bit of a different angle here,” Auger-Aliassime, 24, said of the withdrawals at Friday's draw reveal.

“Karl doesn't step on a court to play Alcaraz. So in my case, look, every tournament, it happens. You have to consider that the year is long and obviously players will have to make decisions about their schedule. But that doesn't change my goal here. Regardless if they were here or not, I'm here to compete, play and to try to win."

Auger-Aliassime understands fan disappointment at not being able to see the top players in the world, but explains why the timing of the National Bank Open can be tough for players heading into the North American swing of the calendar.

"Wimbledon was not long ago, so the guys like Sinner and Alcaraz both played in the finals, and maybe other guys either picked up an injury, or were playing with an injury, they're going to want to break at some point," said Auger-Aliassime in a different media session on Tuesday. "Toronto or Montreal is always the first tournament of the North American swing, leading to the U.S. Open, and obviously guys are trying to peak at the U.S. Open, so every year there's always some withdrawals.

"It's unfortunate for the tournament, for the tournament director, the fans, because you want to see the best players play each other."

Women’s No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka withdrew from the tournament in Montreal, citing fatigue following a semifinal appearance at Wimbledon.