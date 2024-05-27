PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 winner over Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in the opening round of the French Open on Monday.

Auger-Aliassime fired seven aces and won 84 per cent of his first serves in a match marred by two rain delays.

The Canadian did not face a single break point in the match.

Auger-Aliassime, seeded 21st in Paris, will next face the winner of Monday's match between Australia's Max Purcell and German qualifier Henn Squire.

Three other Canadians were scheduled to play their opening matches in Paris on Monday, including Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont. She returns to the court to face Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo in her first match in nearly 10 months after injuring her back at the National Bank Open in Montreal last August.

Also Monday, Leylah Fernandez, of Laval, Que., opens her tournament against Jessika Ponchet of France, while Denis Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., faces Luca Van Assche of France.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2024.