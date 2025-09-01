Félix Auger-Aliassime's impressive run at the US Open continues on Wednesday with a quarterfinal clash against No. 8-ranked Alex de Minaur of Australia.

The 25-year-old from Montreal advanced to his first Grand Slam quarterfinal since the 2022 Australian Open after defeating Russia's Andrey Rublev in straight sets on Monday.

Auger-Aliassime, who made the 2021 US Open semifinal before losing to Daniil Medvedev, was 1-7 all-time against Rublev before beating him and held a 2-6 career record against No. 3 Alexander Zverev before defeating the German in four sets on Saturday.

Auger-Aliassime has won two of his three career matchups against de Minaur, beating the 26-year-old twice on hardcourts in 2022 before losing at a clay event in 2024.

The winner between Auger-Aliassime and de Minaur will take on the winner of the all-Italian quarterfinal matchup between world No. 1 Jannik Sinner and No. 10 Lorenzo Musetti in the semifinal.

Ranked 25th, Auger-Aliassime is the lowest ranked player remaining in the field.

US Open bracket

Despite being only in his mid-20s, Auger-Aliassime says he's more mature then he was four or five years ago and that has helped him on the court in important matches.

“I’m much more aware and far more strategic now about what I want to improve,” Auger-Aliassime said. “When you’re 20 or 21, you do things more on instinct, I did what I could do, and sort of went with a feeling. These last years, I’ve worked in a way to get back to a level where I know I can maintain it, try to be more consistent, and try to better master what I’m doing.”

Currently ranked 27th in the world, Auger-Aliassime owns a 33-18 record this season with event wins in Adelaide and Montpellier, both on hardcourts in January.

No Canadian man has made the final of the US Open.