Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is headed home from the Australian Open, blowing a two-set lead to Spain Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Wednesday in Melbourne.

Auger-Aliassime took the opening two sets in a tiebreaker but Davidovich Fokina battled back, forcing the decider. The 25-year-old Spaniard then completed the comeback, winning 6-7 6-7, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3, bouncing Auger-Aliassime less than a week after he won the Adelaide International entering the year's first major.

Earlier on Wednesday, Canadian Leylah Annie Fernandez advanced past Cristina Bucsa 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 despite dropping the opening set. She will play third-seeded Coco Gauff in the third round.

Gauff is unbeaten in seven matches thus far in 2025, earning a two-set win over Jodie Anna Burrage on Wednesday.

Both Denis Shapovalov and Gabriel Diallo, the other two Canadians still alive in singles play in Australia, will play their respective second-round matches Wednesday night.

