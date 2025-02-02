MONTPELLIER - Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated American Aleksandar Kovacevic to win the Open Occitanie men's tennis tournament Sunday.

The second-seeded Auger-Aliassime, of Montreal, took the victory 6-2, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (2). He registered 19 aces and also won 78 per cent of his first serves in the final of the ATP 250 event, which lasted two hours 39 minutes.

Auger-Aliassime converted on two-of-three break points to earn his second title of the season and seventh overall. The Canadian won the Adelaide International event in January and improved his record to 10-2 this season.

