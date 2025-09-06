Felix Auger-Aliassime has withdrawn from Canada's upcoming Davis Cup tie due to fatigue, Tennis Canada announced Saturday.

The World Group I tie is set to take place Sept. 12-13 in Halifax.

The Montreal native is coming off a quality run through the U.S. Open, where he made it to the semifinals on Friday as the 25th seed.

Auger-Aliassime was ousted by world No. 1 Jannik Sinner of Italy in four sets.

It was Auger-Aliassime's second semifinal appearance at a Grand Slam and first since he made it that far at the U.S. Open in 2021.

The 25-year-old defeated third-seeded Alexander Zverev, No. 15 seed Andrey Rublev and eighth-seeded Alex de Minaur before seeing Sinner in the semifinals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2025.