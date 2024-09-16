Fernandez and Dabrowski headline Canadian lineup for Billie Jean King Cup Finals

TORONTO — Singles star Leylah Fernandez and doubles specialist Gabriela Dabrowski will headline the Canadian lineup for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in mid-November.

The 26th-ranked Fernandez, from Laval, Que., is the lone Canadian in the top 100 of the WTA Tour's singles rankings.

Dabrowski, from Ottawa, is ranked fourth on the doubles list.

The roster, released today by Tennis Canada, also includes Marina Stakusic of Mississauga, Ont., Vancouver's Rebecca Marino and Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont.

Stakusic is up 27 spots to No. 128 in the latest world singles rankings. Marino is at No. 134 and Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, is ranked 167th.

Canada will play the winner of Great Britain and Germany in the quarterfinals on Nov. 17 at Malaga, Spain. The tournament will continue through Nov. 20.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2024.