Montreal's Gabriel Diallo is scheduled to meet Soonwoo Kwon to open Canada's Davis Cup qualifier against South Korea on Friday at IGA Stadium.

Canada won its only previous encounter against South Korea during the 2022 round-robin tournament in Valencia, Spain, en route to its first Davis Cup title.

Former world No. 3 Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., was not part of Thursday's draw despite being on Canada's roster. Top-ranked Canadians Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., will not participate in the tie.

Vasek Pospisil of Vernon, B.C., drew Seongchan Hong in the second singles match Friday.

Pospisil is scheduled to play alongside Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., Saturday in a doubles match against Jisung Nam and Minkyu Song.

Diallo then meets Hong and Pospisil faces Kwong in singles to wrap up the best-of-five event. The matchups for Friday are set, while the lineups for Saturday are subject to change.

The winning country advances to the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals in September.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2024.