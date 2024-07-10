LONDON — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Erin Routliffe of New Zealand moved closer to another Grand Slam title Wednesday with a 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-4 win over Barbora Krejcikova and Laura Siegemund in women's doubles quarterfinal action at Wimbledon.

Dabrowski and Routliffe, seeded second at the All England Club, broke to love to go up 5-4 in the third set, then finished off the match on serve.

The eighth-seeded team of Krejcikova and Siegemund had kept the match alive by saving match point to even the second-set tiebreaker at 5-5 before scoring the next two points.

Dabrowski and Routliffe, the 2023 U.S. Open champions, will face the seventh-seeded American tandem of Caroline Dolehide and Desirae Krawczyk on Friday in the semifinals.

Dabrowski, who missed the clay-court season with an injury, and Routliffe have enjoyed a successful grass-court season, winning a tune-up tournament in Nottingham, England and advancing to the final of another in Eastbourne, England heading into Wimbledon.

Krejcikova was seeking to advance to the semifinals in both singles and doubles competitions after defeating Jelena Ostapenko in the women's singles quarterfinals earlier Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2024.