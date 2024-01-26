MELBOURNE, Australia — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and her New Zealand playing partner Erin Routliffe were defeated 7-5, 7-5 by Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine and Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the women's doubles semifinal at the Australian Open on Friday.

Dabrowski and Routliffe, who was born in Auckland but now lives in Montreal, led 5-3 in both sets, but Kichenok and Ostapenko won four straight games each time to steal the sets.

Kichenok and Ostapenko, the tournament's 11th seeds, landed 74 four cent of their first serves, while Dabrowski and Routliffe, who were seeded fourth, landed 63 per cent.

Dabrowski and Routliffe, the reigning U.S. Open champions, also committed five double faults, while their opponents committed just two.

Kichenok and Ostapenko will play the No. 2-seeded team of Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan and Elise Mertens of Belgium in the final.

Also Friday, Rob Shaw of North Bay, Ont., and partner Heath Davidson of Australia dropped their quad wheelchair doubles semifinal 6-3, 6-2 to Britain's Andy Lapthorne and American David Wagner.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2024.